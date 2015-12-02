Almaty region to export Aport apples

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Almaty region wants to provide Kazakhstan with Almaty apples (Aport) and export abroad by 2020. Governor of the region Amandyk Batalov has said it today at a briefing held in the office of the Central Communications Service.

The revival of apple orchards and Almaty's Aport apple has been an instruction of President Nursultan Nazarbayev. Presently, the area of orchards in the region makes 20 thousand hectares. 2,000 of them were planted with Aport apples. According to the Governor, the amount of governmental subsidies made 353 mln tenge. "We plan to enlarge the area of Aport apple orchards up to 3,100 hectares, which will enable Kazakhstan to export its famous fruit abroad," noted he.