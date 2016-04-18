Almaty region to implement at least 5 PPP projects every year – Governor

TALDYKORGAN. KAZINFORM Five projects at least will be implemented in Almaty region under the public-private partnership scheme.

“With the adoption of the Law “On Public-Private Partnership”, new instruments and mechanisms were developed which enable us to implement at least five projects per annum,” Amandyk Batalov, Governor of the region, said at the press conference in Taldykorgan devoted to the discussion of implementation of the 100 Specific Steps National Plan.

According to him, 140 projects will be implemented in the region under the PPP scheme to the amount of 64 bln tenge.