Almaty region to see showers this week

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A weather warning has been issued in Almaty region as water levels in the rivers may rise because of the expected heavy rains, Kazinform cites the regional emergency department.

"According to the weather warning announced by Kazhydromet, the formation of overland and local runoffs, river breathing and rises of water levels are possible from 23rd to 26th March in Almaty region in view of the expected rains (heavy in some areas), and positive temperatures," the department said.

Earlier, Kazinform reported that due to precipitation the storm warning for March 22 was announced in almost all regions of Kazakhstan.