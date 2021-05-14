Almaty reports 557 fresh daily COVID-19 cases

ALMATY. KAZINFORM – 557 cases of the coronavirus infection, including 474 symptomatic and 83 asymptomatic ones, have been registered in Almaty city in the past 24 hours, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to Almaty city’s health office, 268 COVID-19 patients have been discharged from and 291 have been admitted to the hospitals over the past day.

COVID-19 hospital treatment is provided to 3,180 people in the city. 216 patients are in intensive care units, 32 are connected to lung ventilators, 61 – to non-invasive ventilators, and 81 – to high flow oxygen devices.

In total, 3,817 patients, including 473 with asymptomatic COVID-19, 3,208 with mild COVID-19, and 136 with moderate COVID-19, are under home observation by mobile primary health care and telemedicine center’s teams. Of the total, 654 have been discharged from infectious diseases hospitals for further observation or isolation.

As of May 14, a total of 262,595 people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Almaty, including 3,527 in the past 24 hours. Of the total number of the vaccinated, those over 60 years old number 30,398. The Kazakh QazVac vaccine was administered to 2,990 and China’s Sinopharm vaccine – to 1,907.

There are 214 COVID-19 vaccination sites in the city.