Almaty reports decline in TB incidence over 5 yrs
According to Zhanar Sapiyeva, Director of the Center of Phthisiopulmonology of Almaty city, over the past five years the TB incidence has dropped by 42.8%, TB-related deaths by 68.7%, TB prevalence by 48.7%, and TB incidence among children by 42.4% in Almaty city.
Out-patient treatment of bacteriologically unproven TB has been expanded. In 2020, bacteriologically unproven TB treatment coverage under primary health care stood at 73.2%
As of today, social assistance in excess of KZT161mln has been provided to 922 TB patents
According to Sapiyeva, during the pandemic 300 COVID-19 temporary beds had been rolled out at the Center of Phthisiopulmonology. 250 more had been provided since April 12, 2020. 1,333 patients with COVID-19 and 848 patients underwent treatment at the COVID-19 facility. In 2020, five cases of COVID-19 and TB were registered, and three more have been recorded in 2021.
On February 23, the Center reopened its infectious diseases unit for 200 beds, which has so far admitted a total of 566 patients and discharged 445.