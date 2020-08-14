Almaty reports declining ambulance calls, prepares for autumn-winter period of peak workload
Thus, there have been declines in ambulance calls from 2,200 to 1,400 in categories 1 to 3 of urgency, and from 280 to 170 in category 4 of urgency. According to Chief of the Health Office of Almaty city Kamalzhan Nadyrov, 8 thousand ambulance calls had been observed during the peak, with 50% of all calls received from patients with possible COVID-19. According to him, 10% of the total calls received during the peak are handled now, significantly less calls are received on SARS, pneumonia and COVID-19.
There are over 3 thousand people that make up 180 brigades as well as 365 doctors and 1,388 paramedics operating in the city.
Kamalzhan also insisted that the city is ready for the autumn-winter period as its hospitals boast 500 daily admissions and are expected to be provided with some additional 55 ambulances.