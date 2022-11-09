EN
    17:14, 09 November 2022 | GMT +6

    Almaty reports reduction in maternal mortality

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM «Almaty recorded four maternal deaths this year that is many times less as compared to the previous year,» deputy head of the medical pharmaceuticals control department of the Kazakh Healthcare Ministry of Almaty Murat Mukhamendiyarov said.

    In 2021 there were reported 30 maternal deaths in Almaty. He told a briefing that coronavirus largely contributed to maternal mortality last year.

    The Kazakh Healthcare Ministry noted that maternal mortality reduced by 58% at large countrywide.


