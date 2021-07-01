Almaty reports surging daily COVID-19 cases

ALMATY. KAZINFORM As of June 30 Almaty detected 305 new COVID-19 cases. Epidemiologists urge people to avoid crowded people and get vaccinated against COVID-19, Kazinform reports.

As of July 1 there were recorded 74,306 coronavirus cases, including 57,841 symptomatic cases, 1,993 unspecified pneumonia cases.

703 patients are staying in the infectious diseases hospitals, including 53 kids. 16 are in extremely critical condition, 153 in critical condition, while 54 are in the intensive care units. 11 patients are on life support.

As of today there are 1,295 active sites of infection in the city.

461,545 were vaccinated against COVID-19, 10,340 for the past 24 hours. There are 307 vaccination rooms.