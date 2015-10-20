EN
    14:25, 20 October 2015 | GMT +6

    Almaty resident gets 12 years in jail for stabbing mother to death

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Today specialized inter-district criminal court of Almaty city has sentenced V.Zaitsev to 12 years in jails for killing his mother.

    According to the verdict, during domestic quarrel with his elderly mother V.Zaitsev stabbed the woman. She had knife wounds all over her chest and abdomen. The latter died from her injuries at the scene. The attacker took his mother's payment card and fled the scene. Later he was detained by police.

