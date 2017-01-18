EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    22:41, 18 January 2017 | GMT +6

    Almaty resident released dombra-Metallica 'Battery' cover

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Twenty-nine-year-old Almaty resident Gleb Ponomaryov recently released a dombra and Metallica's "Battery" cover

    Tags:
    Interesting facts and stories Video News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!