Almaty residents bid final farewell to Denis Ten

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - The farewell ceremony for Denis Ten came to an end, Kazinform correspondent reports.

A song recorded in Denis Ten's lifetime was heard at the farewell ceremony when people were carrying the coffin with his body. The whole arena accompanied the famous athlete with a loud applause.

Hundreds of people said farewell to Denis Ten for the last time.

A month ago, he turned 25 years old. He trained every day to conquer new peaks in the figure skating world. He composed music and created songs, and dreamed of making films.

Denis Ten died of stab wounds in a hospital of Almaty on July 19. The suspects in the murder of the figure skater are in custody.



