EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    20:04, 10 January 2022 | GMT +6

    Almaty restores operation of over 40 bus routes

    None
    None
    ALMATY. KAZINFORM – Almaty authorities are making sure to restore the routine operation of public transport in the city, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    According to the Almaty’s city mobility department, buses are set to run along 41 routes in the city starting from 11 January. The public transport will run with a 20-30-minute interval.

    Public transport is set to function from 7:45 am until 20:00 pm in Almaty city.

    On Sunday the city authorities managed to restore operation of 11 routes of buses following disturbances in Almaty.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Almaty Transport 2022 state of emergency
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!