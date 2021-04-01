EN
    12:50, 01 April 2021 | GMT +6

    Almaty rgn in ‘red zone’ as 220 new COVID-19 cases reported in 24 hours

    TALDYKORGAN. KAZINFORM As of April 1 Almaty region entered the high COVID-19 risk ‘red zone’ as 220 new COVID-19 cases were reported in 24 hours. Coronavirus growth rate is 1.6%, Kazinform reports.

    As of April 1 the region reported 13,698 laboratory-confirmed coronavirus cases, including 6,492 showing various symptoms, the sanitary and epidemiological control department reports.

    As earlier reported, currently 6 regions of Kazakhstan remain in the coronavirus ‘red zone’.


