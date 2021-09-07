Almaty rgn posts over 240 cases of COVID-19 in 24 hrs

TALDYKORGAN. KAZINFORM - Almaty region has recorded a total of 45,282 cases of the coronavirus infection, of which 32,255 are symptomatic, since the start of the pandemic, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The region’s COVID-19 incidence rate is estimated at 2,118.6 per 100 thousand people in the region.

The biggest increases in weekly COVID-19 cases have been seen in Alakolsk district – 1.2%, Balkhashsk district – 1.0%, Yeskeldinsk district – 0.9%, Taldykorgan city – 0.8%.

Over the past day, the region has reported 246 cases of the coronavirus infection, including 206 symptomatic and 40 asymptomatic ones, with the growth of 0.5%. Of the fresh daily cases, 37 have been reported in children under 14, and eight in students.

As of today, the region’s total number of COVID-19 recovered cases stands at 39,072. 58 COVID-19 patients have been discharged from hospitals and 360 released from home isolation in the region in the past 24 hours.

So far, 694,892 residents of Almaty region have received the first COVID-19 vaccine jab and 577,935 – both jabs.

Recall that the vaccination campaign kicked off across Kazakhstan on February 1, 2021. Kazakhstani healthcare workers were the first in line to get the vaccine against the coronavirus infection. Overall vaccination started on April 2, 2021. Citizens of Kazakhstan eligible for vaccination and willing to vaccinate can choose from a number of anti-COVID vaccines, including the homegrown QazVac vaccine.