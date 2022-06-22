Almaty rgn reports nearly 103% growth in agriculture

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was briefed on the current social and economic situation and prospects for the development of Almaty region by its akim (governor) Murat Sultangaziyev, Kazinform cites the Akorda press service.

According to Sultangaziyev, positive changes in the region's economy are observed. In particular, agriculture has risen by 102.8%, manufacturing - 105.2%, trade - 103%, construction - 114.3%. The region's administration office pledged to maintain the positive trends by the end of the year.

The President noted that it is essential to live up to the citizens' trust and pointed to the adoption of concrete measures to improve the quality of living in rural areas to this end.

The Head of State was also informed about the ongoing work to amend the plan of social and economic development of Almaty region and the city of Konayev in view of new opportunities made possible after the administrative and territorial reform. According to the governor, special attention is attached to developing the economy's sectors with high investment attractiveness. They include construction, industry, agriculture, manufacturing, trade, and tourism.

In addition, Sultangaziyev told about the work to transfer the administration center of Almaty region to Konayev. Comprehensive measures are ongoing to create necessary conditions for local executive bodies and employees of government organizations.

Following the meeting, the President set a number of tasks to increase the standard of living of the residents of the region, including the solving of the issues in the housing and communal services, restoration of irrigation systems, three-shift schools, medicine, and public transport.



