TALDYKORGAN. KAZINFORM "A 19-year-old girl died of meningococcal infection in Almaty region. The girl died within two hours of admission to the hospital," head of the public health protection department of the region Yergali Sydymanov said on Sunday.

The first death was reported at the close of April. A man, 22, died in Almaty region. A month later, a three-year-old girl died of the infection in the hospital.