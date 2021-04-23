EN
    13:45, 23 April 2021

    Almaty rgn sees drop in daily COVID-19 case count

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM – Almaty region has reported 195 fresh COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    According to Almaty region’s sanitary epidemiological control office, the incidence rate of COVID-19 stands at 914.9 per 100 thousand people. The COVID-19 growth rate has dropped from 1.7% to 1.3% over the past two weeks. The R number stands at 0.974, lower than that of the country – 1.068.

    The region has reported 195 COVID-19 cases, including 156 symptomatic and 39 asymptomatic ones, over the past day, with the growth rate of 1%, compared to 240 cases and the growth rate of 1.3% in the previous day.

    13,318 people have recovered from the COVID-19 virus in the region. 73 people have been discharged from hospitals and 40 have been released from home isolation in the region in the past 24 hours.


