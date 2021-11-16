Almaty rgn sees occupancy rate of 49.7% at infectious diseases hospitals

TALDYKORGAN. KAZINFORM – The number of COVID-19 patients stands at 942 at infectious diseases hospitals, occupying 49.7% of the total beds, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the sanitary epidemiological control department of Almaty region, 72 fresh daily COVID-19 cases, have been reported in the region. Of the 72 cases, 26 cases have been registered in Taldykorgan city, 12 in Kapshagay city, nine in Panfilov district, six in Uyghur district, five in Talgar district, three in Yenbekshikazakh district, three in Zhambyl district, two in Alakolsk district, two in Karasai district, two in Karatalsk district, one in Aksu district, and one in Yeskeldinsk district.

Almaty region has registered 119 recovered from the coronavirus infection. The region is in the «green zone» in terms of the spread of coronavirus.

According to the department, 942 people with COVID-19 are under treatment at hospitals. 76 people have been admitted to hospitals in the past 24 hours. Occupancy of infectious diseases hospitals stands at 49.7% and that of intensive care units – 18.6% with 35 people under treatment, three of whom are on life support.

5,263 people have been tested for COVID-19 by PCR in Almaty region in the past three days.

Over the past day, 1,820 residents of Almaty region have received the first jab of anti-COVID-19 vaccines and 2,316 – the second jab.

837,380 people have so far received the first COVID-19 vaccine jab and 761,890 – both jabs in Almaty region.