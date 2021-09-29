Almaty rgn to ease COVID-19 quarantine

ALMATY REGION. KAZINFORM Chief state sanitary doctor of Almaty region Yergali Sydymanov signed a new decree on quarantine, Kazinform reports.

Staring from October 1 all the ASHYQ apps participants are allowed to hold mass events, exhibitions, conferences, forums, family gatherings. It allows entry to events only to those who have Status ‘Green’.

Restaurants and cafes are allowed to work from 07:00 a.m. until 00:00 with no more than 50% occupancy.

All shopping malls, markets, fitness centres are allowed to work on weekends.

Cinema halls, theatres, philharmonic and concert halls are to operate with no more than 20% occupancy.