Almaty rgn vaccines nearly 458 thou against COVID-19 so far

ALMATY REGION. KAZINFORM – A total of 519,145 doses of the first component of COVID-19 vaccines have been delivered to Almaty region since the start of the year, Kazinform correspondent reports.

So far, 457,933 residents of Almaty region, including 11,414 civil servants, 22,862 medical workers, 37,015 teachers, 148 mass media reps, 3,381 persons with chronic diseases, and 340,412 people of other categories, have been administered the first COVID-19 vaccine component. 249,370 people have so far received the second component.

As of July 13, Almaty region has registered 28,455 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 18,017 symptomatic ones. The COVID-19 incidence rate stands at 1,331.1 per 100 thousand people. The COVID-19 growth has risen from 0.2% to 0.3% in the past two weeks.

Over the past day, the region has reported 86 COVID-19 cases, including 70 symptoamtc and 16 asymptomatic ones, with the growth rate of 0.3%. Of the 86, 15 have been reported in children under 14 and six in students.

As of today, the region’s COVID-19 recoveries have totaled 26,918.