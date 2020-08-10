Almaty’s drive-in cinema to screen films about Abai

ALMATY. KAZINFORM – Outdoor screenings of two biographical films about Kazakh poet Abai will be shown at the drive-in cinema in Almaty city, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The films said to be shown as part of the celebrations of Abai Day on August 10 at 08:30pm and 11:00pm include Songs of Abai by Grigori Roshal and Yefim Aron based on Auezov’s book the Path of Abai as well as the Kazakh-French feature film Abai by Ardak Amirkulov.

Outdoor screenings are in line with the quarantine measures and safe for visitors.

Almaty’s drive-in cinema sits at the Atameken exhibition center and can fit up to 200 cars.