    16:10, 20 November 2020 | GMT +6

    Almaty’s Goods and Services Quality and Safety Control Department names deputy head

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM – Sadvakas Baigabulov has been named new deputy head of the Goods and Services Quality and Safety Control Department of Almaty city, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    Mr Baigabulov’s previous job was a chief medical officer on transport.

    Notably, Sadvakas Baigabulov is to serve deputy to Zhandarbek Bekshin, head of the Goods and Services Quality and Safety Control Department of Almaty city.

