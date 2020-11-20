Almaty’s Goods and Services Quality and Safety Control Department names deputy head

ALMATY. KAZINFORM – Sadvakas Baigabulov has been named new deputy head of the Goods and Services Quality and Safety Control Department of Almaty city, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Mr Baigabulov’s previous job was a chief medical officer on transport.

Notably, Sadvakas Baigabulov is to serve deputy to Zhandarbek Bekshin, head of the Goods and Services Quality and Safety Control Department of Almaty city.