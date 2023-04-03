EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    10:42, 03 April 2023 | GMT +6

    Almaty, Samarkand resume direct flights

    None
    ALMATY. KAZINFROM Kazakhstan’s Almaty and Uzbekistan’s Samarkand cities resume direct flights, Kazinform learned from the Ministry of Industry and Infrastructure Development.

    This is done as part of expanding flight geography and increasing the number of international flights beginning from March 18.

    FlyArystan will operate the flights twice a week on its A-320 planes.

    According to the Ministry, the resumption of this international route is called to contribute to the further development of the trade-economic, cultural, and tourist relations between Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan.


    Tags:
    Uzbekistan Kazakhstan Tourism Tourism and Sport
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!