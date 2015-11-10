Almaty school student got 2nd place in International Naturally Autistic People Awards, Convention & Festival

ALMATY. KAZINFORM A 17-year-old school student from Almaty - Alibek Karatay - has gained the second award at International Naturally Autistic People Awards, Convention & Festival held in Canada.

This is Alibek's first participation in the festival. He was honored the 2nd place in Art.

Alibek is fond of clay animation. Clay modelling has been his hobby from early childhood. Recently he has discovered a new world of clay art for him - clay animation or claymation. The jury of the festival duly appreciated Alibek's creativity. "My name is Alibek Karatay and I am very happy to receive this award in Canada. Thank you for this award and for the opportunity to make my friends and my family happy," said he at the awards ceremony. Mayor of Vancouver Gregor Robertson held a reception in his residency for the winners of the festival. Welcoming his guests he noted the importance of such international events in improvement of the life of the people with autism across the world.

Alibek's talent was highly evaluated by a lecturer at the Zhurgenov Academy of Arts who offered him to apply for the Academy next year.

According to Alibek's mother Zhanna Karatay, Alibek has been fond of clay modeling when he turned four. "My son has many talents. He likes snowboarding, swimming, playing chess. He attends a public school. His dream is to visit all the museums of the world," told Zhanna.