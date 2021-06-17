Almaty sees 2fold drop in COVID-19 cases in June
The city has reported 112 fresh COVID-19 cases over the past day.
While addressing a briefing, Bekshin recalled the importance of vaccinations against COVID-19 as well as the observation of sanitary requirement.
Since June 12 Almaty city has been in the «green zone». COVID-19 cases have halved since early June. The daily COVID-19 growth stands at 0.1%.
The city’s COVID-19 tally has totaled 71,820, of which over 53 thousand have been reported since 2021 began.
The city’s chief medical officer said that there has been steady decrease in the COVID-19 incidence from 64.7 to 39.8 per 100 thousand people in the last seven days with the R number standing at 0.79.
He added that a new order of the chief medical officer will take force on June 19, which envisions relaxation of some restrictions for business.