Almaty sees COVID-19 situation stabilization - chief medical officer
Addressing a briefing, Chief Medical Officer of Almaty city Zhandarbek Bekshin said that 290 COVID-19 cases have been recorded in the city in the past 24 hours. According to him, the daily growth in COVID-19 cases has fallen 3fold to 0.4% from 1.2% in early May. The COVID-19 incidence rate has been down 7.7% over the past week, dropping from 160.0 to 147.6.
He also noted that there has been a 10% drop in symptomatic cases by the end of May, whereas the number of asymptomatic cases has risen to 12%.
«Stabilization of the COVID-19 situation with a decrease in COVID-19 cases from 700 in April to 290-300 in the past days has been observed in Almaty city,» said Bekshin.
Nevertheless, the city is still facing an intense COVID-19 situation as mutations make up 84% of new COVID-19 cases. Almaty city is in the «red zone» for COVID-19.