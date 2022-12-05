Almaty sees slight rise in weekly coronavirus cases
The city has been in the «green» zone for COVID-19, she added.
Over the past week, the city has seen a 1.2% rise in COVID-19 cases, reporting 187 infections. There were 155 cases in the previous seven days. Occupancy of COVID-19 beds stands at 9.2 per 100 thousand people or 6% of the total 450 beds deployed.
Most of the cases have been reported in people aged 20-39 – 46.5% of all cases. 40-59-year-olds accounted for 22%, and people over 60 – 16% of the cases.
Infants at the age of one were responsible for 6.4%, those under 14 – 4.3%, and young people aged 15-19 – 6.9% of the infections.
It was recommended getting vaccines after six months have passed, avoiding crowded places or wearing masks, observing social distancing and hygiene.
The city has reported a total of 257,522 cases of coronavirus infection since the beginning of the pandemic.