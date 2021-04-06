Almaty sees steady rise in COVID-19 cases – Health Office

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - A steady rise in COVID-19 cases is observed in Almaty city, Laura Myrzagali, Spokesperson of the Health Office of Almaty city, Head of the Telemedicine Center, said during a briefing today, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The city has reported 595 fresh daily COVID-19 cases, of which 490 are symptomatic cases of mild and moderate COVID-19 and 95 asymptomatic COVID-19 cases.

29,096 citizens of Almaty have so far recovered from the disease, including 570 in the past 24 hours.

3,146 COVID_19 patients are provided with hospital treatment in the city’s infectious diseases hospitals, including 87 children with mild and moderate illness. 77 adult COVID-19 patients are in critical condition, 570 in severe condition, and 2,499 in moderate condition.

177 patients are in I.C.U, 14 are on ventilators, 69 on non-invasive ventilators, and 64 on high flow oxygen devices.

The COVID-19 vaccine was administered to 44,315 Almaty citizens from February 1 to April 5, 2021, 6,200 of whom received both doses of the vaccine. In April 2-5, 28,713 got the vaccine, including 4,764 over the past day.

It is expected that the city will receive the fifth tranche of COVID-19 vaccines in the amount of 57,445 doses on April 9, and 57,445 more doses on April 13. A total of 114,890 doses will be distributed before the end of the month.

Notably, Kazakh PM Askar Mamin said today that the country will ensure COVID-19 vaccination of 2 million people each month by June at the government session.