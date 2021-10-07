EN
    15:28, 07 October 2021 | GMT +6

    Almaty set to vaccinate some 1.3 mln against COVID-19

    None
    None
    ALMATY. KAZINFORM Almaty city authorities plan to increase vaccination numbers among eligible residents, Kazinform reports.

    «To protect the city, to return to normal, to avoid lockdowns and strict restrictions it is necessary to vaccinate to 1,300,000 people that is 70% of adult population. Earlier it was planned to vaccinate 1,090,000 people. It is essential to inoculate some 300-400,000 of adults,» Deputy Mayor of Almaty Yerzhan Babakumarov told the briefing.

    He urged all to get vaccinated to protect themselves, the close ones and the city.

    He noted that some 960,000 people were already administered the vaccine against coronavirus.


