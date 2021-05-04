EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    16:16, 04 May 2021 | GMT +6

    Almaty-Sharjah air service to resume soon

    None
    None
    ALMATY. KAZINFORM In accordance with the decision of the Intergovernmental Commission for preventing coronavirus spread in the territory of Kazakhstan as of April 23, it is allowed to resume regular air service between the cities of Almaty and Sharjah since May 1, 2021.

    Flights are set to be performed three times a week, the press service of the Industry and Infrastructure Development Ministry reports.

    Air Arabia will fly three times a week on (3rd, 5th and 7th days) on А-320/321 starting from May 21 this year. All the sanitary and epidemiological requirements will be strictly observed on board.


    Tags:
    Tourism Almaty Transport Coronavirus
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!