Almaty shooter discharged from hospital

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Almaty shooter Ruslan Kulikbayev has been discharged from hospital and taken to a detention facility, Mayor of Almaty city Bauyrzhan Baibek told while visiting those who were injured during the shooting in Almaty yesterday.

According to him, Ruslan Kulikbayev recovered consciousness yesterday. He has already been taken to a detention facility.

"Everything is stable now. Our police officers displayed heroism and stood their ground in the face of the attacker. I would like to extend condolences to the families and friends of those killed in the shooting," the Mayor said.

B. Baibek told that at the moment doctors were fighting for the lives of three police officers who were in critical condition after the terror act. Two of the injured are in stable condition.