    14:41, 20 July 2017 | GMT +6

    Almaty signs Paris Declaration on fight against AIDS

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Almaty has become the first city in Central Asia to join the global movement seeking to stop AIDS, Kazinform reports.

    Almaty authorities signed the Paris Declaration on fight against AIDS.

    "Signing of the declaration will undoubtedly draw attention of Almaty residents to the problems of AIDS. Almaty, in turn, will participate in international events dedicated to healthcare problems and get access to the latest innovations and achievements in fight against HIV/AIDS. This step will help us improve the city's HIV and tuberculosis programs, slow down the growth of a virus and improve health of Almaty residents," said head of the Healthcare Department of Almaty city Valikhan Akhmetov.

    The Paris Declaration was signed in 2014.

