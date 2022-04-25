Almaty streets flooded as heavy rains batter city

ALMATY. KAZINFORM The streets in Almaty have been flooded as heavy rains battered the city, Kazinform reports.

Heavy rains started early this morning.

People share videos of flood-stricken streets on social networks.

Earlier the Mets warned of heavy downpours in Almaty. Besides, the city is forecast to brace for hail, thunderstorms, and strong wind, while snow and rain, hail, and high wind are expected today in the mountains.