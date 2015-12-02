Almaty student detains would-be robber

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Almaty student has helped the police to detain a would-be robber.

According to the press service of the city Department of Internal Affairs, the incident occurred on November 20. On the way home the 15-year-old Magomedamin Kiloyev witnessed robbery and tried to detain an offender. "I just came out of the clinic and heard the old lady crying for help. I ran after the fleeing man. Then we started fighting. The man hit me in the eye. He had a glass bottle in his hand," said the braveheart. Eyewitnesses reported the incident to the police. Police officers arrived at the scene without delay. The suspect was apprehended. Administration of Bostandyk district of Almaty thanked the 9th grade student of school #125 and awarded him a laptop. Police informed that Magomedamin Kiloyev is an active member of police young assistants. The brave student was asked to join the squad and to contribute to the function of the rule of law in the school. Moreover, police officers and representatives of the district administration office thanked Magomedamin's mother and handed her a memorable gift.