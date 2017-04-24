Almaty subway evacuated after alleged bomb threat

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Passengers are being evacuated from all stations of Almaty subway, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"All people are being evacuated from Almaty subway after an anonymous call about a bomb allegedly planted there. The call was received at around 7:00 p.m.," press secretary of Public State Enterprise "Metropoliten" of Almaty city Azhar Khabiyeva told Kazinform correspondent.



"Safety of our passengers is our number one priority. We kindly request the passengers not to panic and stay calm. More details will follow," the Internal Affairs Department of Almaty city reported.



The subway stations have been cordoned off by the Almaty police.













