Almaty suspends international passenger flights

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - All international passenger flights will be suspended in Almaty international airport in order to prevent further spread of COVID-19 infection among the population, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Such a decision was made by chief state sanitary inspector for transport S. Baigabulova. The decision to suspend all international passenger flights is effective from April 1, 2020.

It bears to remind that additional restrictive measures have been introduced in the city of Almaty to implement the decisions of the State Commission on ensuring the state of emergency. Earlier, the Government has introduced quarantine and launched large-scale sanitary and anti-epidemic measures in the cities of Nur-Sultan and Almaty.