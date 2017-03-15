Almaty tax revenue showed 22% annual growth

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The first year of implementation of Almaty 2020 program ended in 2016. The city has shown 22 percent annual growth in tax revenue against 2015, according to ranking.kz.

Over the past year the volume of tax collections in Almaty amounted to KZT 1.6 trillion, KZT 1.2 trillion of which went to the national budget and KZT 339 billion remained in the city budget. The total increase equaled 22 percent while the average annual growth was 9 percent. The growth was achieved due to VAT revenue at KZT 674 bln which rose by 36 percent.

The annual expenditure of Almaty budget has increased by 4 percent up to KZT 481 bln. One fifth of the city budget KZT 97.7 bln has been withdrawn to the national budget for further redistribution to other regions.

According to the results of the first year of Almaty 2020 Development Program the expenditure amounted to KZT 437 bln, fulfilling 89 percent of the target value. KZT 216.5 of this amount are extra-budgetary funds, KZT 120.5 bln are the local budget funds and KZT 99.7 bln are from the national budget.

In 2016, 74.7% of kids in Almaty were provided with pre-school education under Almaty 2020 Development Program and National Program of Education and Science Development (71.6 percent planned).