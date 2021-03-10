EN
Trends:
    Almaty teachers and police get COVID-19 vaccine

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM «Vaccination of teachers and police against coronavirus infection kicked off in Almaty,» deputy head of the sanitary and epidemiological control department of the city Assel Kalykova said.

    «As of March 9 there were above 300 people subject to get jabs,» she told a briefing. About 20 teachers and 50 policemen were inoculated so far.

    As earlier reported, mass vaccination against coronavirus infection started in Kazakhstan on February 1.

