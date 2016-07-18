Almaty terrorist attack suspect is a Salaphite with criminal background – National Security Committee

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Chairman of the National Security Committee Vladimir Zhumakhanov announced the suspect in today's Almaty terrorist attack at the Security Council's meeting in Astana, Kazinform reports.

“Ruslan Kulikbayev, born 1990, is a native of Kyzylorda region. Earlier, he lived in Baikonur. He is married. In recent years, he has lived in Intimak village of Ili district in Almaty region.

On August 27, 2010 he was brought to responsibility for a pillage. On May 8, 2012 he was sentenced to 2 years and 11 months of imprisonment by Kyzylorda Municipal Court for illegal purchase and possession of fire-arms. While serving his sentence in a correctional facility, he got into contact with Salaphites, “ Zhumakanov said .