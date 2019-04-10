Almaty to build 10 ski resorts

ALMATY. KAZINFORM "It is planned to build 10 ski resorts in Almaty to boost mountain skiing tourism," deputy head of the Almaty city tourism department Kalibek Akylbekov said.

"Mountain skiing tourism development will embrace three clusters in Almaty and Almaty region until 2025. Last year the Austrian company developed the Almaty and Almaty region alpine tourism cluster. The eastern cluster will include Turgen Mountains, the central one includes Almaty and the western embraces Kaskelen city. There will be ten ski resorts in the territory of three clusters. Snow skiing runs will be stretching over 456 km that is 8 times more than the current skiing piste," he told the press conference dated to the KITF 2019 exhibition.



As stated there more than 600,000 people visited Medeo and Shymbulak during the season.



Besides, Almaty plans to develop mountain skiing tourism in Butakovka gorge and upgrading local ski centres and international ski jumps complex Sunkar.



Construction feasibility plan and designing estimates are being developed now. Investments will be attracted through private investments or from the state budget. Construction of ski resorts will start within three years in the event of agreeing of all the documents.