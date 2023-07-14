Almaty to build 2 new outpatients’ clinics

ALMATY. KAZINFORM A new 300-bed building with an operating unit of the pediatric emergency centre will open this October in Bostandyk district of Almaty city, Kazinform cites the city akimat’s press service.

Mayor Yerbolat Dossayev announced it at the meeting with the residents.

The authorities plan to build and repair six healthcare facilities to reduce the burden on the city's medical facilities. Two new outpatients' clinics for 500 appointments and a new 500-bed building of the city clinical hospital will be built in the city. Construction will start next year.

Earlier a new 40-bed maternity unit and a clinic opened their doors this June.

Yesterday mayor met with the residents to debate infrastructure, transport, and construction issues.