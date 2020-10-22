EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    15:40, 22 October 2020 | GMT +6

    Almaty to build 5 new schools

    None
    None
    ALMATY. KAZINFORM Five new schools to welcome 7,800 pupils are being built in Alatau district in Almaty under the PPP, deputy governor of the district Azamat Kaldybekov said.

    Schools will be put into operation in 2021. As of today 40% of state schools are overcrowded in the city. The city lacks above 30,000 schoolchildren's seats.

    16 schools will be built in 2020-2021. As a result 47,463 seats for schoolchildren will be available in the city.


    Tags:
    Almaty Education Construction Education and Science
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!