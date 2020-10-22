Almaty to build 5 new schools

ALMATY. KAZINFORM Five new schools to welcome 7,800 pupils are being built in Alatau district in Almaty under the PPP, deputy governor of the district Azamat Kaldybekov said.

Schools will be put into operation in 2021. As of today 40% of state schools are overcrowded in the city. The city lacks above 30,000 schoolchildren's seats.

16 schools will be built in 2020-2021. As a result 47,463 seats for schoolchildren will be available in the city.