Almaty to build 8 schools, 2 kindergartens

ALMATY. KAZINFORM «Construction of 18 educational facilities ended in 2020 which let create 3,817 school seats and 240 places at kindergartens,» Sapar Nurashev, head of the urban convenient environment department of Almaty said.

«Almaty will build this year 8 schools for 12,600 seats, 2 kindergartens for 400 kids. Some buildings will be reconstructed,» he told a briefing.

He also added that all schools are built up to the latest world standards.

Besides, two innovation centres, Palaces of Children, will be constructed in Alatau and Nauryzbai districts. Design specifications and estimates are being developed.