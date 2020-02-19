Almaty to build 8 schools for 13,000 pupils

ALMATY. KAZINFORM «Eight schools for 13,000 pupils will be built in Almaty in two years to come,» Almaty Mayor Bakytzhan Sagintayev said.

1,800-seat two schools will be built by 2020.

13 educational facilities and 162 private schools for 3,174 schoolchildren opened their doors in 2019. Construction of 27 educational facilities is underway.

It is planned to open four schools for 2,240-seats and 300 kindergartens for 8,000 children will be built using private investments in 2020-2022.