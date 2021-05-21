EN
    15:32, 21 May 2021 | GMT +6

    Almaty to build 8 schools this year

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM «8 state secondary schools will be built in Almaty by the year-end to welcome 12,600 pupils,» deputy head of the education department of Almaty Kairat Zhumanov said. 5 of them will be constructed in Alatau district.

    New schools will be unique. They will have lower grades, middle school, and senior classes blocks. Modern ecological materials will be used during construction. From 1,500 to 1,800 children will study during the each shift. Currently construction of 17 additional schools buildings is underway to create more than 8,000new seats.


