Almaty to build wholesale and distribution centres

ALMATY. KAZINFORM «Pursuant to the President’s tasks Almaty will build wholesale and distribution centres,» deputy head of the entrepreneurship and investments of Almaty city Damir Tazabek told a briefing.

Construction of the National Trade and Distribution Network distribution centre will start November this year near the industrial zone of Almaty city on the territory covering 17 ha. It will be put into service early 2023.

Private investor realizes the project under the PPPs. It is the key part of the project on the National Commodity Distribution System consisting of 24 wholesale and distribution centres the countrywide. The total amount of investments is KZT 35 bln.

It is expected to become a key factor for the fruit and vegetable production, including increase in volumes of cultivated products on the irrigable lands. Besides, the new storage, sales and distribution technology will be built. Wholesale and distribution centres will provide specialized services ranging from storage and processing to distribution and sales. The project's design and specification estimates have been developed jointly with the main contractor.