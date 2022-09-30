EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    14:29, 30 September 2022 | GMT +6

    Almaty to buy 100 school buses worth KZT 5.3 bln

    None
    ALMATY. KAZINFORM Deputy Governor of Almaty city Askar Amrin told that school buses will be launched in the city as part of the pilot project, Kazinform reports.

    «It is planned to buy 100 buses worth KZT 5.3 bln,» he told the XXVII session of the Almaty maslikhat.

    Earlier head of the education department of Almaty Lyazzat Zhylkybayev said that school buses will drive in the much-needed regions. More than 38,000 kids need school transportation in Almaty so far.

    Almaty Governor Yerbolat Dosayev said earlier in the summer that the School buses program will be implemented in the city.


    Photo: abai.kz





    Tags:
    Almaty Transport Education
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!