Almaty to celebrate 25 years of Kazakh-US friendship with USKZ Fest (PHOTOS, VIDEO)

ASTANA. KAZINFORM On August 5-7, 2016 the city of Almaty will host a grandiose event dedicated to celebration of the 25th anniversary of the Kazakh-U.S. diplomatic relations, U.S.Embassy in Astana informs via Facebook.

Famous Kazakh singer Galymzhan Moldanazar, talented pianist Nurgul Nussipzhanova, Assyl band, designer Kamila Kurbani and many others promised to join American artists including Charles Turner jazz band, Break of Reality and Grace Garrett at the event.



American archeologist Michael Frachetti will be at USKZ Fest. He is going to make a presentation about the way how Kazakhstan fits into a broad picture of civilization and how the ancient history of Kazakhstan may actually influence on our life.



Come and have fun!



The event will be held at Almaty's Gorky Park. Entrance is free.





Galymzhan Moldanazar is a famous Kazakh singer. Recently, his song Akpen Birge was aired on a Portuegese radio.





Assyl Band





Kamila Kurbani prepares a new capsule collection for USKZ Fest.



Nurgul Nussipzhanova has been playing the piano since she turned 6. She performed at Carnegie Hall and now she is getting ready for the USKZ Fest. "We are looking forward to this event and we are going to implement our boldest ideas," she says.