Almaty to create 12,500 workplaces under landscaping program

ALMATY. KAZINFORM Almaty Mayor Bakytzhan Sagintayev got familiarized with the amenities, landscaping and public space projects to be fulfilled in the city.

The projects will be realized under the Employment Roadmap. The projects foresee building of pedestrian areas, development of territories adjacent to the residential estates, construction of children’s playgrounds and workout grounds, irrigational canals and lights.

125 landscaping projects are expected to create 12,500 workplaces in Almaty. This year 214 projects under the Employment Roadmap will create 26,000 jobs at large.