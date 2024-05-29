Almaty to generate 87,000 new jobs

19,483 workplaces were generated in the city of Almaty since the beginning of the year, of which 11,896 are permanent and 7,587 are temporary, Kazinform News Agency reports.

This year 87,025 jobs will be created in the city, including 68,387 permanent and 18,638 temporary workplaces.

The city employment and social programs department said 2,725 people obtained employment via the labor mobility city center.

The city workforce size in 2023 was 1,098,000 people that is 46,000 more as compared to 2022, including 1,045,500 economically active population.